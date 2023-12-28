Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), an elected autonomous body of the Bodo dominated areas in Assam, on Thursday decided to earmark 2 per cent of its State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) fund to carry out large-scale tree plantation, plastic pollution reduction and sustainable groundwater management.

The decision has been taken at the one-day session of the BTC's legislative council held in Kokrajhar, an official release said.

The BTC in its legislative council session unanimously adopted a resolution to carry forward the Green Bodoland Mission (GBM) with an outlay of 2 per cent of the SOPD fund of the council, it said.

The mission will be implemented over a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2024. The main objectives of the mission include mass-scale tree plantation, plastic pollution reduction and sustainable groundwater management.

While tabling the resolution of the GBM on the floor of the house, chief of BTC Pramod Boro emphasised on ensuring environmentally sustainable development programmes in line with the national and global environmental objectives.

Boro outlined the importance of natural resource management in the region which is one of the bio-diversity hotspots of the Northeastern region.

The BTC area is home to two national parks, 41 reserve forests, two wildlife sanctuaries. As many as 53 major rivers flow through its territory. The total forest cover in the BTC area is 3,65,388.53 hectares (3,653.89 sq km) which is 13.21 per cent of the total forest cover of Assam.

Boro said Assam is a multi-hazard prone area and the Bodo areas are most vulnerable to climate change. He also stressed that majority of the population is dependent on subsistence agriculture.

There is a need to take up adaptation projects at a scale to reduce vulnerability of the population through this mission, he said.

The mission also envisages massive community participation through education and incentive programmes, the release said.

