New Delhi, December 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a charge sheet at Special Court in Mumbai against six persons for their alleged involvement in recruitment and fund-raising for a module of the terror outfit Islamic State (IS). The individuals named in the charge sheet are -- Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala a.k.a Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh a.k.a Abu Nusaiba, and Adnan Ali Sarkar.

According to the NIA officials, the investigations so far in the Maharashtra IS terror module case have revealed a larger conspiracy with international linkages and the involvement of foreign-based IS handlers. The investigations have also exposed a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist and violent ideology of the IS within India. IS Module Case: NIA Searches 19 Locations in Terror Module Network.

"They are all members of the proscribed IS outfit and had hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the organisation, with the intention to strike fear and terror among the people and threaten the security of India, its secular ethos, culture and the democratic system of governance," said the official.

Two of these accused, Zulfikar and Aakif, were earlier also chargesheeted in the Pune IS module case for fabrication of IEDs for triggering blasts. "The accused, chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, Mumbai, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, were engaged in actively propagating the violent & extremist ideology of the Islamic State and in carrying out acts preparatory to terrorist violence through recruitment of individuals to the organisation and its cause," said the official. Punjab: ISI Controlled Pak-Based Terror Module Busted in Bathinda, Three Arrested With 30 Live Cartridges (See Pic).

Two accused -- Tabish and Zulfikar, had taken an oath of allegiance (Bayath) to the self-styled Khalifa (leader) of the IS. "The NIA Mumbai Branch also found the accused in possession of incriminating material related to 'hijrah' (journey) to Syria, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan' published by the IS. Further, the accused had been sharing DIY (Do It Yourself) kits with their contacts. The accused were also found to be raising funds to finance their terror plans and designs," as per NIA investigations.

The case was registered by NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023 against Tabish and others, following information received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding a conspiracy hatched by them to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and to wage a war against the Central government by promoting the terrorist activities of the IS.

"Further investigations in the case are continuing in accordance with the provisions of section 173(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," the official added.

