New Delhi, December 27: As the nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday morning said that the schedule for public viewing has not been finalised.

He said that the schedule for the last rites and public viewing would be finalised after the daughter of the former Prime Minister comes from abroad. The last rites might take place tomorrow, Dikshit added. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: 7-Day State Mourning Announced As Mark of Respect to Former PM, National Flag To Be Flown at Half-Mast Across India.

‘Last Rites for Former PM Manmohan Singh Awaits Daughter’s Arrival'

#WATCH | Delhi: On the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, " The schedule has not been finalised it. His daughter is coming from abroad and she will reach by afternoon and evening, after that everything will be decided...the last rites might… pic.twitter.com/DutlHDvdIZ — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

"The schedule has not been finalised. His daughter is coming from abroad and she will arrive in the afternoon or evening after that everything will be decided...the last rites might take place tomorrow...there is a delay due to the rains. They might allow for public viewing of the body after 10:00 AM today," Dikshit told ANI.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Condolences Pour in from Across the Globe on Demise of Former Prime Minister.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers. All Government programmes scheduled for Friday are to be cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sources said.

According to sources, a national mourning of seven days is to be declared. The Cabinet is to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, they added. Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Manmohan Singh's demise. "A government holiday has been declared tomorrow December 27," Karnataka CMO said in a statement.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA. The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better. Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

