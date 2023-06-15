Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) Lawyer for a section of petitioners before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday alleged that they were attacked by goons when they were going to file nomination papers for the ensuing panchayat elections in West Bengal under police escort in South 24 Parganas district.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha earlier in the day passed order on a set of petitions by prospective candidates from South and North 24 Parganas districts claiming that they were being prevented from filing nominations by miscreants allegedly owing allegiance to the ruling party in the state.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics of Hatred' Has Burnt the State.

The court directed the petitioners to assemble at various police stations like Kashipur, Bhangar, and Basirhat, from where the police would arrange for their security and travel to the nomination centres for filing their papers.

Firdous Shamim, lawyer for some petitioners, later in the day alleged before the court of Justice Mantha that they were attacked by goondas with guns and other weapons at Shonepur market area of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas.

Also Read | Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Flies Sortie in LCA Tejas Trainer Combat Aircraft, Assesses Indigenous Fighter Jet Development Projects (Watch Video).

It was alleged that the attack took place despite travelling with a police escort and that in the process some of the prospective candidates were injured.

Shamim said that Justice Mantha has agreed to hear the grievances in this regard on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)