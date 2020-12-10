Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Railways on Thursday announced that it has decided to permit practising lawyers and their registered clerks to travel by local trains here during morning peak hours.

Earlier, lawyers and clerks had not been permitted to travel in local trains during morning peak hours between 8 am and 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening, as part of restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to Replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson? NCP Denies, Calls Media Reports ‘Unsubstantiated’.

According to a joint statement issued by the Central and Western Railway, they are now permitted to travel by suburban trains during the course of the day, every day, except during the evening peak hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

It further stated that staff and registered clerks of Bombay Bar Association, Advocates' Association of Western India, Bombay Incorporated Law Society, Bombay High Court Law Library and Kirtikar Law Library are also permitted to travel by suburban trains, except during evening peak hours.

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

The railway authorities have also urged passengers who have been permitted to travel in suburban trains to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)