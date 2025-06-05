New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Political leaders cutting across party lines condoled the loss of lives in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in which eleven people were killed and many more were injured.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was "shocked and termed the incident as an "unimaginable tragedy"

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Such incidents remind us of the urgent need for crowd safety and better event management. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. May the departed souls rest in peace," Ajit Pawar posted on X.

"Wishing strength and a swift recovery to all those who are injured. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected in this difficult time," his post read further.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also offered his condolences.

"I got the sad news of the death of people in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. May Marang Buru give peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this moment of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," Soren posted on X.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee also consoled the loss of lives.

"Shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured. May the departed souls rest in peace and their families find comfort in this difficult time," Banerjee posted on X.

Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said that the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

