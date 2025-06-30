Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Upset over the possible appointment of Ramchander Rao as BJP's Telangana President, the party's firebrand MLA Raja Singh on Monday wrote to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy saying that he is resigning from the primary membership of the saffron party.

Reddy is presently the state chief and the party high command is likely to announce new successor on Tuesday.

Singh said the decision to appoint the new head of the party in the state has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to him, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low.

"With great sadness, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I request you, Shri Kishan Reddy ji, to kindly inform the Hon'ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly that T Raja Singh is no longer a member of the BJP," he said in the letter.

There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within Telangana who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connections to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain, he alleged.

"This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks," he said.

He said he has been a dedicated Karyakarta, elected three times in a row with the blessings of the people and support of the party.

"But today, I find it difficult to stay silent or pretend that all is well. This is not about personal ambition, this letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP Karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard," Singh said.

Though he may be stepping away from the party, the Goshamahal legislator said he remains fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of Hindu Dharma and the people of his constituency.

