Shimla, June 30: As monsoon remained active in Himachal Pradesh, news of rain-induced damages, building collapse, landslides and road blockades poured in on Monday. A five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufer in the suburbs of Shimla on Monday morning, while several cows from a shed washed away in the cloudburst in Rampur.

The building at Mathu Colony on the road to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital caved in, albeit without casualties as the district administration, sensing grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates. However, two adjoining buildings were also endangered. "We vacated the building on Sunday night as the land was sliding after Saturday's rain. The building collapsed around 8.15 am on Monday morning," said its owner Ranjana Verma, adding that a four-lane road construction had endangered the structure but no measures were taken to ensure its safety. Himachal Pradesh Rains: 2 Dead, 6 Missing After Heavy Rain Triggers Floods Near Manuni Stream in Kangra.

5-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: A five-storey building collapsed in Shimla due to cloudburst in the region. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/L7jQXXQHnR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

First rain and a multiple story building collapses in Shimla. Monsoon has just started and destruction is already here. Big question is what lessons were learnt from previous disasters or are we going to repeat the same story again? pic.twitter.com/r8tB9jZxjq — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 30, 2025

According to Chamiyana gram panchayat Up Pradhan Yashpal Verma, cracks had developed in the building last year but officials of the company constructing the kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane road had assured that the building was safe. Verma said the panchayat had written to the company to stop work as it was rendering buildings unsafe. However, they continued construction activities, leading to the collapse of the building. "Negligence by the construction company led to the collapse of the building," he said. Meanwhile, two cowsheds, along with three cows and two calves, a kitchen and a room of a residence were washed away in the cloudburst at Sikaseri village, Sarpara gram panchayat in Rampur. The residence belonged to Rajinder Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Gopal, all sons of Palas Ram. However, there was no loss to human life.

In July last year, a cloudburst had claimed 21 lives in Samej under Sarpara panchayat. Meanwhile, after incessant rains triggered landslides, shooting stones rolled down at five places on the four-lane Shimla-Chandigarh national highway. Subsequently, traffic was diverted to a single lane, causing jams. The situation prevailed along the highway at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan district as well. Shooting stones disrupted traffic and commuters were forced to drive past a single lane at snail's pace. Himachal Pradesh Rains-Weather Forecast: Monsoon Arrives in Himachal Ahead of Schedule, Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Predicted Over Next 7 Days.

The Subathu-Waknaghat road was also closed after a landslide at Delgi in Solan district. Authorities said efforts are on to clear the road. However, despite the Met office issuing a red alert and heavy rains disrupting normal life, the schools were open. It is to be noted that Solan Deputy Commissioner Man Mohan Sharma had issued an advisory asking people to stay away from rivers and nallahs, and urging parents not to send their wards to schools if they have to cross rivers and nallahs enroute.

Roads were closed in Bilaspur district as well due to multiple landslides.

The weather department on Monday morning cautioned of moderate to high flash-flood risk in parts of seven districts -- including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur -- in the next 24 hours. It has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday and predicted a wet spell in the hill state till July 6. Meanwhile, thunderstorms lashed Palampur, Baijnath, Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Shimla and its adjoining area of Jubberhatti.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Pandoh was the wettest, recording 123 mm rainfall since Sunday evening. This was followed by Mandi 119.4 mm, Murari Devi 113.2 mm, Palampur 83 mm, Ghaghas 65.4 mm, Bharari 65.2 mm, Kasauli 64 mm, Nadaun 63 mm, Slapper 62.8 mm, Dharampur 56.6 mm and Sujanpur Tira 53 mm. From the onset of monsoon on June 20 till June 29, rain-related incidents have claimed 20 lives in the state and four persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.