Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) The Left-Congress alliance won the Maharajpur Krishi Samabay Samity, a primary agricultural credit society (PACS), in Daulatabad in Murshidabad district on Sunday by winning 39 out of 43 seats.

Congress leaders called it a sign of the public mood ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"The alliance has won 39 compared to just 4 by the TMC in the credit society. This is just the beginning. People came forward to vote despite facing intimidation over the past month. The common man has sent a clear message to the TMC that atrocities and corruption will be uprooted, and this result is a reflection of that," said Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty.

The CPI(M)-Congress combine accused the TMC of using force to prevent their candidates from participating despite enjoying majority support.

"From nomination to polling, Trinamool had tried to derail the process. But people have given them a fitting reply," a local CPI(M) leader said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, denied all charges and blamed the opposition for creating unrest.

The Maharajpur Krishi Samabay Samiti caters primarily to agricultural and allied sector activities in Murshidabad district.

