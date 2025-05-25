Mumbai, May 25: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 answer key today, May 25. The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or JEE Advanced 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination can check and download the provisional answer key from jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who are interested in raising objections against the provisional answer key of the JEE Advanced exam can do so from 10 AM on Monday, May 26, to 5 PM on Tuesday, May 27. The IIT Kanpur conducted the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on Sunday, May 18. The exam was held in two shifts, with Paper 1 being conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. TS ECET Result 2025 Out at ecet.tgche.ac.in: TSCHE Releases Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

Steps To Check JEE Advanced Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link to download the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the homepage

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Check the provisional answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

According to the JEE Advanced 2025 schedule, the answer key was supposed to be released on May 26; however, IIT Kanpur released it before that date. Now that the provisional answer key is out, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be released at 10 AM on June 2, along with the results. This year, 187223 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced examination. RBSE 10th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board To Announce Class 10th Exam Results Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

It must be noted that the online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will begin on Monday, June 2, and end on June 3. The exam is scheduled for June 5. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).