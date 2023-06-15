Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Keeping aside political rivalry, nearly 2,000 legislators from across the country have gathered here to discuss ways to improve working of legislative assemblies and councils, which often witness acrimonious scenes.

The first-ever National Legislators' Conference Bharat ((NLC Bharat) that began here on Thursday will see presiding officers of legislative assemblies and councils and legislators deliberating on various issues including technology-driven economic growth, adopting international best practices in law making, welfare politics and nurturing of constituencies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to formally inaugurate the three-day conference.

These discussions will be spread across ten thematic parallel sessions, where 50 legislators, under the guidance of senior members, will delve deeply into the topics including stress management and maintaining work-life balance.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will share nuggets from their political journey in a plenary session titled 'Tale of the Tall'.

The conference showcases the APJ Abdul Kalam expo, reflecting the theme of 75th year of Independence.

The expo features exhibits such as 'Commendable Practices by Selected 75 MLAs on Constituency Development', '75 Commendable Startups for Grassroot Development', '75 Commendable Programs of States and UTs', '75 Commendable Democratic Practices from other Democratic Countries in the World', and '75 Commendable Democracy-Idols from across the world'.

The conference also features the 'Ramp of Democracy' where legislators will showcase ethnic attire of their respective states, representing the diverse cultures and values of our nation.

"The conference will serve as a platform for legislators from all states and Union territories to share experiences, exchange knowledge on governance and social welfare, and adopt effective models for better governance,” said Rahul Karad, the convenor of the NLC.

The conference is organised by the MIT School of Government in partnership with Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad.

