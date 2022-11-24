Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) A man was injured after he was attacked by a leopard near Five Benches in the Jakhoo area here, a forest official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday midnight when one Vijay Kumar was returning to his home from work.

The victim, who works at a Dhaba, sustained injuries on his left arm while he was trying to protect himself from the attack for almost five minutes. Later the leopard fled from the spot, the official said.

District Forest Officer Anita Bhardwaj said she received a call from the local councillor who reported the incident.

A rapid response force was sent to the spot to collect and verify the evidence, she added.

She advised the people not to venture outside in the forest areas during early morning and late night hours alone and keep a torch with them to avoid the risk of attack.

