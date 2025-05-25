Bahraich (UP), May 24 (PTI) The carcass of an adult male leopard was discovered near the India-Nepal border in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a forest officer has said.

The Forest department suspects the leopard died in a confrontation with a tiger or some other large animal.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshanker told reporters on Saturday that a patrol team discovered the leopard's body in the Kaudiala Beat of the Katarniaghat Range early that morning.

A team of three veterinarians conducted its post-mortem, he said.

"The body has since been incinerated. Viscera samples from the deceased leopard have been preserved and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for detailed analysis," Shivshanker said.

"Based on the inspection of the site and the initial post-mortem findings, the leopard's death appears to be a result of a struggle with either a tiger or some other large wild animal," he added.

