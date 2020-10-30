Korba, Oct 30 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, an official said.

The animal's carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katghora.

Also Read | Rajgir (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

She said the exact cause of death would be known after a post mortem is conducted.

On October 27, a leopard was killed after coming in contact with live wire meant to trap wild boars, after which four people were arrested.

Also Read | Barharia Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)