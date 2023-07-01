New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Insights gained from IIM Ahmedabad's incubation centre on entrepreneurship will play a vital role in shaping the AAP government's youth entrepreneurship programme, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

She visited the Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and said her party-led government was mulling to introduce 'Business Blasters' initiative at higher education as well as technical institutes.

“The Business Blasters programme is aimed at empowering young minds to explore their entrepreneurial potential and contribute to India's vibrant start-up ecosystem,” Atishi said.

She further said that the programme empowered students at Delhi government schools to be job providers instead of job seekers.

“The Business Blasters programme has empowered lakhs of Delhi government school students to be job providers and contribute to the nation's economy. Now it is the turn of students of Delhi's higher education institutes,” the minister added.

IIM-A's Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship invests in early-age start-ups and offers in-class incubation space for the start-ups to collaborate, innovate, and grow.

