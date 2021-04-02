Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Preliminary investigation indicates that terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are involved in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan's residence in Nowgam.

On Thursday at about 1130hrs, Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident in Aaribagh area of Nowgam Srinagar. Senior police and CAPF officers along with their teams immediately reached the terror crime spot, according to a press statement from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the terror attack at the residential guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan was carried out by a group of four terrorists and on the analysis of CCTV footage it came to fore that a burqa-clad terrorist in a woman's voice asked the sentry on duty to open the door. The moment the sentry opened the door, two other terrorists started firing indiscriminately at him while the third terrorist snatched his rifle.

"In this terror incident, Constable Rameez Raja sustained grievous gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," the press statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that post-terror attack, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS visited the area and inspected the scene of terror crime. Preliminary investigation indicated that the terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT are involved in the attack. Two local terrorists identified as Shahid Khursheed Dar, resident of Methan Chanapora and Ubaid Shafi Dar, resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo were part of the group. However, further investigations are going on.

"Besides, to pay honour and respect to the martyr a wreath-laying ceremony was held at DPL Srinagar where floral tributes were paid to the martyrs. Senior officers of Civil, Police and Paramilitary forces led by Div Com Kashmir P.K. Pole-IAS, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS, IG CRPF Deepak Rathan, DIG CKR Amit Kumar-IPS, DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz-IAS laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr," the statement read.

"The martyr's body was handed over to his next of kin for last rites. J&K Police stands by the family of the martyr at this critical juncture and pays rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty," it said.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Cordon and search operation at various locations is going on to nab the assailants. (ANI)

