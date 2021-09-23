New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the status of vacancies in the Education department and directed that the vacant posts be filled up in a time-bound manner.

"Reviewed the status of vacancies in Department of Education and Department of Training & Technical Education along with Chief Secretary, Chairperson-DSSSB, Secretary (School Education), Secretary (TTE) & other senior officials. Advised the officials to ensure that the vacant posts, both in the promotion and direct recruitment category, are filled up in a time-bound manner," he tweeted.

"It was emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to amend the recruitment rules of various posts as required to remove anomalies and attract quality talent," Baijal added.

