Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday discussed a wide range of policy initiatives and speedy and timely completion of development projects in the union territory.

Chairing a meeting of secretaries at the Civil Secretariat here, Sinha said various policies and measures being undertaken by the government must achieve the target of sustainable development.

“It is our utmost duty to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person,” he added.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the district in-charge secretaries to regularly review their respective districts and make sure that officers on the ground are delivering benefits of all central and UT schemes with complete transparency.

He directed for identifying minimum five talented youths from every panchayat, who are willing to become entrepreneurs, reiterating that the government is committed to provide livelihood opportunities to the youth of J-K.

Sinha set the deadline of one month for making e-offices functional in all directorates.

He also advised the concerned heads of departments for conducting audits and ensuring rationalisation of manpower.

The Lt Governor asked the departments concerned to submit Utilization Certificates (UCs) for expenditure of works, especially the centrally-sponsored schemes on priority.

Directions were also issued for regular reviews of various social security and welfare schemes for their maximum reach covering all eligible beneficiaries, besides ensuring that the relief amount is disbursed to all the farmers immediately, who suffered crop damage due to recent snowfall and hailstorm, an official spokesman said.

Taking note of the reports of unscheduled power curtailment and disruption of water supply in various areas, the Lt Governor asked the concerned administrative secretaries to continuously monitor the ground situation and take proactive measures while sensitising the field functionaries to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

