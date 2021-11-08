New Delhi, November 7: Several ares in Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy downpour and it is likely to continue for some days. According to the IMD, the state is likely receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and November 11. Kerala and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall during next five days. Chennai Lashed By Heavy Rains Over The Weekend, Three Districts Impacted, Schools Shut.

According to the release by India Meteorological Department, because of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low pressure is very likely to be formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood area during next 24 hours. "It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021," said the IMD. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Suburban Areas, Reservoirs Opened; Flood Alert Sounded.

The IMD has also issued a warning for the fishermen to avoid going into the sea owing to depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea. It said that Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Arabian sea are likely to experience Squally weather for the next 24 hours and have advised the fishermen to 'not venture into these areas.' The state of Tamil Nadu is experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days that has resulted into flooding and water-logging in several areas.

