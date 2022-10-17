New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday issued a showcause notice to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah on allegations of "misuse of public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the AAP, sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 2,096 for Farmers Crore Under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme.

In his complaint, dated September 13, Verma has alleged that "while working as vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Jasmine Shah has acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures, and few alleged instances of misuse of public office by Shah has been provided...", the notice read.

The inquiry in the matter was carried out by the Delhi government's planning department, which is the administrative department in-charge of the DDCD, the sources at Lt Governor's office said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Calls for Integrated Approach by All Agencies To Deal With New and Emerging Security Challenges.

The department after "thoroughly analysing various video footage of Shah's presence in TV programmes, transcript of press conferences addressed by him and news reports in newspapers, news portals etc", prima facie found he was using his government office and other perks to "further an extremely partisan political agenda, specifically contrary to the laid down norms for conduct of a public servant", a source said.

The notice served to Shah states that "every public servant needs to observe the principle of neutrality and with his action, Shah has violated it, while holding a public office…".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)