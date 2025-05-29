New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to install a rainwater harvesting system in north Delhi's Kamla Nehru ridge area.

The Kamla Nehru ridge area provides relief and clean air to several residents of the nearby areas like Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj, Delhi University, Shakti Nagar, Civil Lines and Mall Road.

"A key directive from LG Saxena was the implementation of a robust rainwater harvesting system. He specifically called for the construction of direct pipelines from roadside footpaths to the Kamla Nehru Ridge forest, aiming to channel excess rainwater into the ridge ecosystem for conservation and groundwater replenishment," said an official of Raj Niwas.

Saxena during his visit to the ridge area noticed a large dry depression inside the ridge after which he directed officials to connect it with channels and pipelines with the neighbouring areas like Malka Ganj and Civil Lines that face persistent waterlogging issues.

"Saxena directed that three-foot-diameter pipelines be laid from the footpaths directly into the Kamla Nehru Ridge forest. These pipes should extend about four feet inside the ridge's boundary wall to effectively channel surface water," said officials.

By doing this, it would be ensured that excess water during rains gets channelized to the depression inside the ridge, thereby helping in the creation of a new water body, they said.

Saxena hoped that this project would lead to the creation of a new water body inside the ridge apart from mitigating waterlogging woes in the neighbouring areas.

"In March this year, the LG turned his attention to this green forest area and after his first visit, he directed officials to undertake a comprehensive facelift of Kamla Nehru ridge," officials said.

After visiting Kamla Nehru ridge, the lieutenant governor inspected Sadbhavna Park, located opposite Raj Ghat, which is currently under development.

"He conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing work, assessing the progress of its transformation into a significant public green space," they said.

Sadbhavna Park is one of the four parks behind the walled city envisioned to further beautify the national capital and provide a much-needed green retreat for the public of that area.

The beautification efforts at the park include the installation of a clock tower and a sculpture of a 'Chariot with Sarathi' and Yakshini artifacts along pathways.

