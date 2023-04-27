New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): After the approval for the creation of 244 additional posts of Principals in Delhi Government Schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday took a jibe at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said that LG Saxena is again being selective and dishonest.

Atishi said, "As expected, LG is again being selective and dishonest in appropriating the credit for solving a problem, which he created in the first place."

"In February 2023, he abolished 244 posts of Principals using the OM dated 12.04.2017 for being vacant for more than five years and instead of answering, why these posts remained vacant for more than five years when services were under his unconstitutional control, he is now claiming the revival of something that lapsed due to his inaction in the first place," she added.

Hitting out at LG Saxena, Atishi said that he wasted the time of officials between February till now, to determine whether these posts are actually required.

"Between February till now, he wasted the time of officials of the education department in conducting a so-called "comprehensive study" to determine whether these posts are actually required. And now restored those 244 posts which already existed and were abolished by him only," she said.

Earlier, while approving the revival of above mentioned 126 posts, the LG had asked the Education Department to submit a proposal for the creation of additional 244 posts of Principals, after getting a comprehensive study conducted by the AR Department, in consultation with the Services Department.

The LG had also directed that suitable financial provisions be made and ensured for these 244 posts in the Level-12 of the Pay Matrix.

These posts will now be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being filled as per their prescribed recruitment rules. (ANI)

