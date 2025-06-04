New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday permitted cutting or transplanting 27 trees in a 2.16-hectare area coming in way of a flyover project in Nand Nagri in the city's northeast.

The construction of a 1.5-kilometre flyover between Mandoli prison and the Gagan Cinema intersection has been underway since 2023.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

"In a major decision that would help clear the last hurdle in the way of infrastructure development in Northeast Delhi, LG VK Saxena has granted approval for the exemption of a 2.16-hectare area for transplantation/cutting of 27 trees for a flyover project at the Nand Nagri-Gagan cinema junction," a statement from the Public Works Department said.

The flyover was supposed to be completed last year, but the project hit a roadblock because of trees in the way, PWD said.

Also Read | Jaan Mahal Arrested: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh Who Runs 'JaanMahal Video' YT Channel Held in Espionage Case, Police Say Accused Came in Contact With Jyoti Malhotra via Pak Officials.

The agency said the tree cutting permission was granted under Section 29 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, and after consultation with the Department of Forest and Wildlife.

According to forest officials, PWD had submitted a formal request to it seeking permission to transplant trees for the construction of the project.

The PWD said the proposal has already been cleared by the environment department, the chief secretary, the environment minister, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"This flyover project will address the long-pending issue of traffic jams and commuting in the area," it added.

Section 29 of the DPTA Act 1994 states, "Government may, if it considers it necessary to do so in the public interest, by notification, exempt any area or any species of trees from all or any of the provisions of this Act."

With an estimated cost of Rs 241 crore, the project involves the construction of an elevated corridor, footpaths, drainage systems, and rainwater harvesting facilities. Almost 85 per cent of the work has been completed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)