New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): With the Supreme Court allowing limited use of green crackers coinciding with Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that licensed firecracker manufacturers have to ensure that only green firecrackers are sold in Delhi-NCR.

He said if anyone is caught selling normal firecrackers, their license will be suspended

Also Read | Ajmer Dargah-Temple Dispute: Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta Files Fresh Petition Seeking Sealing of Site.

"Green firecrackers can be burst in Delhi from October 18 to 20 between 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on all three days. Deputy Commissioners will grant permission for the sale of green firecrackers at designated spots. Green firecrackers cannot be sold through e-commerce channels. Licensed firecracker manufacturers have to ensure that only green firecrackers are sold in Delhi-NCR," Sirsa said at a press conference.

"If anyone is caught selling normal firecrackers, their license will be suspended. The CPCB, along with the state pollution control board, will monitor pollution and AQI readings. SC has laid down norms for it," he added.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: No Muslim Candidate in JD(U)'s First List.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)