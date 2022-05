Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Light rain accompanied with thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in western part of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to be witnessed on May 2 and May 3, the IMD said.

Very light to light rain and thunderstorm are expected at isolated places over the state on May 4 and May 5, they forecast.

