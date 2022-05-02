Vivo T1 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on May 4, 2022. The company will also introduce the T1 44W smartphone, along with the T1 Pro handset. Both smartphones have been teased on Flipkart. The Flipkart teaser also reveals several key specifications of the Vivo T1 Pro handset. Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

According to the Flipkart teaser, Vivo T1 Pro will be equipped with a 64MP triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash.

Vivo T1 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Are you ready to meet the first-ever #GetSetTurbo Champ? Join our awesome host, Rannvijay Singha for the launch of the all new #vivoT1Pro to find out more. Live launch event starts on 4th May at 12pm. To Notify Me, visit: https://t.co/1fCgiVsbAX#vivoSeriesT #vivoT1 44W pic.twitter.com/WFYyhOGmxp — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 2, 2022

The smartphone will run on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12, a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper.

Vivo T1 Pro will come with 66W Turbo Flash charging support, which is claimed to offer up to 50 percent of battery life in around 18 minutes of charging. The device will come powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release several more key specifications ahead of its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).