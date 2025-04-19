Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) Light rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, while isolated areas in the high hills of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received snowfall on Saturday.

The local Met office has issued a "yellow" alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with a wind speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, in all the 12 districts of the state for Sunday.

The Met has also issued an "orange" warning for heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph, in the five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.

Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti received 5 cm of snow, hail was witnessed in Sundernagar, while thunderstorms occurred in Shimla, Kalpa, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot and Palampur since Friday evening.

There is a possibility of a sudden increase in the water level in rivers and drains due to continuous rains in Lahaul and Spiti recently, the district police said and advised people not to go near rivers, drains and other water sources.

Tissa in Chamba was the wettest in the state with 19.3 mm of rain, followed by Kukumseri (15.8 mm), Bhuntar (14 mm), Seobagh (13 mm), Keylong (8 mm), Brahmani (7.2 mm), Olinda (7 mm), Manali and Kalpa (6 mm each), Murari Devi (5.8 mm), Jot (4.8 mm) and Sundernagar (4 mm).

The Met office has forecast a wet spell in the state till April 22 (Tuesday).

Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of 1 degree Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

The rain deficit during the ongoing pre-monsoon season from March 1 to April 19 is 39 per cent as the state has received 96.4 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 156.8 mm.

