Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Light to moderate rain or thundershowers occurred at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places in western, the meteorological department said Saturday.

Rainfall was recorded at Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Kannauj, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Kaushambi, Banda, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Jhansi, Hamirpur and Saharanpur.

Varanasi was the hottest place in the state, where a maximum temperature of 37.0 degrees Celsius was recorded.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over the state on September 5.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over the state on September 6, the department said.

