Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 31 (ANI): Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh here in connection with alleged liquor scam of Delhi and Punjab.

The raids at the premises of AAP MLA from SAS (Sahibzada Ajit Singh) Nagar Assembly came a day after Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was issued a summon by ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

The opposition in Punjab is calling for a probe by ED or CBI into the Punjab excise policy with Shiromani Akali Dal saying that the 'replica' of the Delhi excise policy which is under the radar of central investigation agencies, should also be probed.

After the ED summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, Shiromani Akal Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal called for a thorough probe into the alleged Punjab Excise Scam too.

"Twin developments, including the rejection of the bail plea of ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and summoning of Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Nov 2, calls for a thorough probe into the Punjab Excise Scam too," Badal said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, ED summoned Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The order was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

However, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.

The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crore, which is tentatively established. (ANI)

