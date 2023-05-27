New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Here is a list of political parties with their Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha representation attending or boycotting inauguration of new Parliament building on Sunday

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Statements of Complainants Recorded in Sexual Harassment Allegation Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police Tells Court.

Parties which will attend the inauguration ceremony NDA constituents

Also Read | New Parliament Building: Security Beefed Up Near New Sansad Bhavan in Delhi Ahead of Inauguration.

1. BJP (A total of 394 MPs in LS and RS)

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) (15 MPs)

3. National People's Party, Meghalaya (two MPs)

4. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (one MP)

5. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (one MP)

6. Jannayak Janata Party

7. AIDMK (five MPs)

8. IMKMK

9. AJSU (one MP)

10. RPI (Athawale) (one MP)

11. Mizo National Front (two MPs)

12. Tamil Maanila Congress (one MP)

13. ITFT (Tripura)

14. Bodo People's Party

15. Pattali Makkal Kacchi (one MP)

16. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

17. Apna Dal (two MPs)

18. Asom Gana Parishad (one MP)

Non-NDA Parties

1. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (one MP)

2. BJD (21 MPs)

3. BSP (10 MPs)

4. TDP (4 MPs)

5. YSRCP (31 MPs)

Parties boycotting the inauguration event

1. Congress (81 MPs)

2. DMK (34 MPs)

3. Shiv Sena-UBT (seven MPs)

4. AAP (11 MPs)

5. Samajwadi Party (six MPs)

6. CPI (four MPs)

7. JMM (two MPs)

8. Kerala Congress-Mani (two MPs)

9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (one MP)

10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (one MP)

11. Trinamool Congress (35 MPs)

12. Janata Dal (United) (21 MPs)

13. NCP (nine MPs)

14. CPI-M (eight MPs)

15. RJD (six MPs)

16. IUML (four MPs)

17. NC (three MPs)

18. RSP (one MP)

19. MDMK (one MP)

20. AIMIM (two MPs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)