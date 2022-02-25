Idukki, Feb 25 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday said they have arrested a 34-year old panchayat member and her accomplice for allegedly trying to trap her husband in a drug case so that she could carry on her relationship with another man who is a non-resident Indian (NRI).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

The local body member Soumya conspired with her friend and planted five grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in her husband Sunil's motorbike.

On February 22, the police said they got a tip-off that Sunil's two-wheeler contained the contraband and seized it, the police told PTI

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

Investigations revealed that Sunil was innocent, they said.

Further acting on the clues from their informant, the police said they found out that the person who planted the drug was Soumya's

friend.

He was arrested on the basis of the call records which revealed that he was in touch with the NRI.

Also, it came to light that the NRI was in contact with Soumya. When interrogated, she confessed to the crime, they said.

The police said they have arrested also the man who supplied the MDMA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)