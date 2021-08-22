Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the local girls turned up in the battalions of the Srinagar Sector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to celebrate the festival with CRPF troopers on Sunday.

The festival was celebrated with great fervour in the battalions of the Srinagar Sector of CRPF. The local girls and women tied rakhis around the wrists of their brothers from CRPF.

"A CRPF trooper spends more than nine months a year, at his place of duty, away from his family. The happiness of these troopers, deployed in the valley, knew no bounds, when their local sisters turned up today, in huge numbers, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them," read a release by PRO, Srinagar Sector, CRPF.

Raksha Bandhan, the time-honoured ritual of protection and love, was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country today.

'Raksha' literally translates to safety, 'Bandhan' means 'bond' and the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between a brother and a sister. (ANI)

