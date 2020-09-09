Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): The construction of a new Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been the latest to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's government for the welfare of the people.

Construction for the new PHC is underway in the Mattan village, one of the important blocks of Anantnag, about 70 kilometers from Srinagar city.

According to Sabzar Ahmad, a local resident, the construction of the PHC had started over two years ago.

"Construction for this health centre had started over two years ago but was a very slow process. We have been looking forward to this centre for a long time as the village does not have other proper health-care facilities. Whenever someone faces a serious medical health issue, they always have to be taken all the way to Srinagar which is over 70 kilometers away. In the last two months, the state has greatly increased the speed of construction of the PHC. We are very grateful," Ahmad said.

As per Dr. Rouf Ahmad, Medical Officer in Mattan, the existing medical sub-centre does not have proper facilities which were the reason that people in the village had been demanding the PHC.

"The old sub-centre building does not have proper facilities and people have not been getting quality treatment which results in them facing a lot of problems. We have been asking for this for a long time and I am glad to see the process speeding up," Ahmad told ANI.

"We are excited that the state government has sped up the construction process and for the new PHC. We had been looking forward to this for a long time and hope that it does not take much longer to finish. I will express my gratitude once construction has finished," Mohamad Rafiq, a local teacher told ANI. (ANI)

