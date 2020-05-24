India News | Lockdown: J-K Govt Brings Back over 89,000 Migrants Stranded Outside UT

Jammu, May 24 (PTI) Over 89,000 stranded migrants have been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from other states and Union territories in the last few days, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

Of the total 89,773 stranded migrants who returned to J-K, 66,024 arrived in buses, 23,097 reached via 28 special trains and 652 people came through flights, he said.

Also Read | Nine More CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

According to the spokesman, 652 passengers, including students, came under the Vande Bharat Mission through COVID special flights.

After strictly observing all necessary preventive measures, 66,024 migrants who were stranded in other states/UTs due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown were brought back in buses and 23,097 through 28 special trains, he said.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Decides to Resume Flights Under 'UDAN' Scheme Connecting North-Eastern, Hilly States.

Eleven trains, carrying 9,634 stranded migrants, have reached Jammu, while 13,463 people reached Udhampur in 17 special trains, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)