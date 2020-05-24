Civil Aviation Ministry Decides to Resume Flights Under 'UDAN' Scheme Connecting North-Eastern, Hilly States

Air India International Flights | Representational Image (Photo credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, May 24: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday decided to restart flights under UDAN Scheme. The flights under this scheme will be resumed on select routes. These flight services will restart as per the modalities laid down by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The ministry is yet to release more details about the resumption of flights under UDAN. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to give information regarding this. Flights To and From Mumbai Will Operate From Tomorrow: Maharashtra to Allow 25 Takeoffs and 25 Landings Per Day, Says Minister Nawab Malik.

The government will give priority to flights connecting far-flung areas of the country, including North-East region, hill states and islands. Puri, in his tweet, said, “A decision to restart flights under UDAN Scheme has been taken by @MoCA_GoI Preference being given to flights connecting North-East region, hill states, islands & short haul routes. Flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner. Further details will be issued by the ministry.” Delhi Airport Terminal 3 to be Used For Domestic Flights From May 25, Terminal 2 to Remain Open For Air Passengers in Mumbai.

Hardeep Singh Puri's Tweet:

A decision to restart flights under UDAN Scheme has been taken by @MoCA_GoI. Preference being given to flights connecting North-East region, hill states, islands & short haul routes. Flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner. Further details will be issued by the ministry. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

The ministry also decided to resume operations on all helicopter routes. Operational routes with no viability gap funding (VGF) are permitted, an government order said. The ministry said that all operational routes up to 500 km stage length are permitted to resume operations. And selected airline operators (SAOs) are allowed to operationalise awarded routes under UDAN, including seaplanes on the permitted routes.

"If willing to operate without VGF support, SAOs may operate Tourism RCS routes (T-RCS) or RCS routes with stage length more than 500 km in areas other than Priority Areas. However, other incentives for the respective routes as per the scheme document would continue to be available for the contract period," the order said. Meanwhile, domestic flights are resuming in India from Monday after almost two months. However, the government is yet to take the decision on the resumption of international flights.