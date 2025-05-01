New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Loco pilot unions have alleged that 90 per cent of the air conditioners fitted in engines are faulty, making it difficult for train drivers to work during scorching summer when the temperature inside engines exceeds 50 degrees Celsius.

However, the Railway Ministry has dismissed the allegations saying all the air-conditioning systems are fully functional with regular maintenance.

"More than 15000 locomotives are functional in Indian Railways out of which 7,075 have been equipped with air conditioning systems to enhance the working environment for loco pilots. All these are fully functional with regular maintenance," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) of Railway Board, said.

The loco unions have also disputed the ministry's claim that out of 15,000 locomotives, 7075 have been fitted with air-conditioning systems.

KC James, general secretary of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), said there are a total of 10,500 electrical engines and 4500 diesel engines in the Indian Railways, totaling 15,000 engines.

"Of these, less than 700 are fitted with AC and out of that less than 50 per cent of those ACs are operational," he said.

He added, "Due to the lack of staff to carry out proper maintenance and the stepmotherly policy of the authorities, the ACs in the engine cabins have become non-functional. If they were installed in 700 as a result of years of agitation, how many more years will it take the same authorities to install them in 14300 engines?"

Union leaders said that the highest ambient temperature in India during the summer seasons such as April, May and June is in the states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc.

"The temperature in Rajasthan has already reached over 50°C. Last year's temperature was from 40° to 55°C and every year, it is increasing," Ram Sharan, central president of AILRSA, said.

He added, "Even during winters, northern areas face extreme cold with ambient temperature going below 15°C which the crew experience too. Despite such a huge variation in temperatures in the engine, train services run smoothly and regularly."

Loco pilots alleged the authorities pretend not to know that the temperature in the train engine is 5°C higher than this ambient temperature.

"Not a single thermometer has been installed in the engine cabin to detect this ambient temperature," Sharan said.

Union office bearers maintained that while field employees are given a break from work during the afternoon and senior railway authorities work in AC rooms at 20-23°C room, loco pilots are deprived of these benefits.

"One can understand how difficult it is for loco pilots to concentrate working at 40-50°C ensuring safety of the train running," James said.

He also demanded that failure of AC in the cab be treated as a loco failure and moved dead to the nearest loco shed.

"This association requests the Railways to instruct officials concerned and loco shed supervisors to footplate (travel in engines) in summer season, especially from 12- 16 hours and that too in WAG 9 (without AC) locos so that the plight of loco pilots can be understood," James said.

