New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 11.30 am amid vociferous Opposition protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy and various other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made obituary references to eight former members of Lok Sabha who died recently. As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the Speaker along with members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.

Continuing with their protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Birla asked the protesting members to ensure decorum of the House. Little over ten minutes after the Question Hour began, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am amid the din.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions since the start of Monsoon session on July 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)