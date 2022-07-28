New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm on Thursday amid ruckus created by the BJP over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks addressing President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni".

This was the second adjournment of the day.

The BJP has demanded an apology from Chowdhury and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Chowdhary said that he had mistakenly used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised."

In Lok Sabha Smriti Irani spoke on Chowdhury's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said Finance Minister.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Opposition and sought an immediate apology from the Berhampore MP.

"This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," said Joshi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani this morning addressing a press conference slammed Congress while demanding an apology for maliciously targeting President Droupadi Murmu and said the country knows that the opposition party is "anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women".

The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, Smriti Irani said.

"Ever since the name of Droupadi Murmu has been announced as the candidate for the presidency of India. She has been targeted maliciously by the Congress party. Congressmen had termed her as a puppet candidate, Congressmen have called her a symbol of evil. Their attacks do not seem to stop against Droupadi Murmu ji even after she has now been elected to the highest constitutional office of the country," said Smriti Irani addressing reporters here today before the Parliament began proceedings for the day.

The Union Minister lashed out at the opposition party, which said that despite being led by a woman leader Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean women in constitutional posts.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India in this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents," Smriti Irani said.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement. He has given a letter on this.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.

Both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

