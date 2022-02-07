New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday approved the motion of thanks to the President's address.

The motion was approved after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attacked the Congress in his speech and talked of the initiatives of the central government.

At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

The Prime Minister spoke about the government's efforts to boost defence exports and increase the income of farmers.

He also spoke about the efforts to tackle COVID-19. (ANI)

