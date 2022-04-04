New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to make the investigation of crime more expeditious and increase the conviction rate.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was passed after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. Several opposition members demanded that the bill should be referred to a standing committee.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Criminal Procedure Bill, Amit Shah Says Police Will Remain Two Steps Ahead of Criminals.

Amit Shah said that those who are citing human rights should also think about the human rights of rape victims.

"They (Opposition) only worry about rapists, looters...But the Centre does worry about the human rights of law-abiding citizens," he said.

Also Read | Telangana Woman Rubs Chilli Powder in Son's Eyes to Punish Him for Ganja Addiction (Watch Video).

The bill, which seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

The bill seeks to define ''measurements'' to include finger-impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis.

It seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau of India to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

The bill also seeks to empower a Magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empower police or prison officer to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)