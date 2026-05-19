Who Is Saayoni Ghosh? UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore ‘Beheading Reward’ Against TMC MP

Saayoni Ghosh, actor-turned-politician and a prominent face of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), has once again found herself at the centre of a political controversy after a purported video of BJP municipal chairman Pradeep Dixit went viral on social media over an alleged threat targeting her.

The video, reportedly recorded during a protest in Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, allegedly captures Dixit announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who beheads the TMC MP. However, Dixit has denied making any such statement and claimed the clip was manipulated using artificial intelligence technology to defame him. ‘Beheading Reward’ Remark Against Saayoni Ghosh: UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore Reward Comment Against TMC MP.

Who Is Saayoni Ghosh

Before entering politics, Saayoni Ghosh established herself in the Bengali entertainment industry. She first appeared in the telefilm Ichhe Dana and later featured in films and television projects including Notobor Notout, Shotru, Proloy Asche, Kanamachi, Rajkahini, Dracula Sir and Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana.

Her transition into politics came in 2021 when she joined the Trinamool Congress. That same year, she contested the West Bengal Assembly elections from Asansol South but lost to BJP leader Agnimitra Paul. ‘Parasites’ Remarks Targeted Fake Degree Holders, Not Country’s Youth, Says CJI Surya Kant.

Despite the defeat, her rise within the party was rapid. She was later appointed president of the TMC youth wing and emerged as one of the party’s most visible campaign faces. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Saayoni Ghosh won from the Jadavpur constituency, strengthening her political position within the party.

‘Beheading Reward’ Viral Video Sparks Political Controversy

According to reports, several Hindu organisations held a protest in Sikandrabad on Sunday over allegations that Saayoni Ghosh had shared an objectionable social media post related to Lord Shiva and the Shivling. The groups alleged that the post hurt Hindu religious sentiments, and a large number of people reportedly attended the demonstration.

During the event, a video surfaced online in which Pradeep Dixit was allegedly heard saying that anyone who brought Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head would receive a cash reward of Rs 1 crore from him. The clip spread widely across social media platforms and quickly triggered political reactions.

Pradeep Dixit Rejects Allegations

After the video gained traction online, Pradeep Dixit denied making the alleged statement. Speaking on the controversy, he said the footage was recorded during a procession on Sunday but claimed it had later been tampered with using AI technology.

“I have not made any such statement," he said. Dixit alleged that miscreants manipulated the video before circulating it online to damage his public image. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the viral clip.

Earlier ‘Shiva’ Social Media Controversy Resurfaces

The controversy has also revived attention around a previous dispute involving Saayoni Ghosh and a social media post linked to her X account. In 2015, a tweet considered derogatory towards Lord Shiva sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. The issue resurfaced after she entered active politics with the Trinamool Congress.

Former Bengal BJP chief and former governor Tathagata Roy had lodged a complaint at Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar police station over the matter. In his complaint, Roy stated that he was a devotee of Lord Shiva and had undertaken the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra on foot in 1996. He said the image shared from Saayoni Ghosh’s account had deeply hurt his religious sentiments and sought police action. Saayoni Ghosh later clarified that her social media account had been hacked.

Despite the clarification, BJP leaders repeatedly raised the issue during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and again during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The viral video and the allegations surrounding it continue to circulate online, but authorities have not yet officially verified the clip or announced any investigation into the matter.

The controversy has once again brought Saayoni Ghosh’s political and public life into focus, while also raising concerns about the growing use of AI-generated or manipulated content in political discourse.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).