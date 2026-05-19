UK: Truck Driver Sentenced After Police Find Cocaine Worth USD 9.3 Million Stashed in Kim Kardashian Skims Underwear Shipment

London, May 19: A British court sentenced a truck driver to prison for smuggling 7 million pounds ($9.4 million) worth of cocaine in a shipment of underwear and clothing from Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, authorities said Monday. The National Crime Agency said Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was driving a truck carrying 28 pallets of Skims clothing from the Netherlands when he was stopped by border officials at a port in Essex in September.

The agency said Konkel had stopped on the way to collect 90 kilograms (198 pounds) of cocaine, and that the truck had been specially adapted so that he could hide the drugs, wrapped in 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) packages, in a compartment of the truck’s back doors.

The agency said the shipment of clothing was legitimate and neither the exporter nor importer were connected to the smuggled load. Konkel said he had agreed to transport the drugs for a payment of 4,500 euros ($5,243), according to the agency. He was sentenced to 13½ years in prison for drug smuggling at Chelmsford Crown Court.

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