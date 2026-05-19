Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Month-Old Infant on Ventilator After Mother Allegedly Forces Her to Drink Acid in Khairthal-Tijara

An eight-month-old girl is battling for her life on ventilator support after her mother allegedly forced her to consume acid in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, local police confirmed on Tuesday. The infant is currently under intensive care at a government hospital, where her condition remains critical due to severe internal burn injuries.

According to senior police officials, the incident took place on Monday evening following an alleged domestic dispute within the household. Preliminary investigations suggest that the mother administered the corrosive substance to the infant in a fit of rage. Family members rushed the screaming child to a nearby medical facility after noticing her deteriorating condition, from where she was subsequently referred to a specialized trauma center for advanced life support. Faridabad: Mother of 6 Throws 18-Month-Old Daughter Into Drain; Arrested As Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

"The infant has sustained extensive chemical burns to her mouth, throat, and internal organs. She has been placed on ventilator support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) as her respiratory system is severely compromised," a senior attending medical officer stated on condition of anonymity.

Upon receiving information from the hospital authorities, a team from the local police station reached the spot and registered a formal case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have detained the mother for questioning to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the extreme step. Maharashtra Tragedy: 5-Month-Old Infant Killed As Mother Attempts To Cross Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Investigators are currently recording the statements of the father and other relatives who were present in the house at the time of the incident. Forensic experts have also collected samples of the chemical substance from the scene of the crime for laboratory analysis. Further investigation into the matter is actively ongoing, and formal arrests are expected as the police verify the familial statements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).