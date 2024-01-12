Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections only a few months away, the Election Commission of India will visit Uttar Pradesh and hold a meeting with district officers on January 30 to review preparedness for the polls.

The Commission is set to hold the meeting in Lucknow with the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Commissioner, and Divisional Commissioner of all the districts on January 30.

The ECI will also meet with all the political parties on January 31.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel also addressed a press conference on the review of poll preparedness for Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India held a two-day Conference on Thursday with the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories to review preparedness for the polls.

The conference which began in New Delhi at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) on Thursday deliberated on the preparedness for the next general elections, scheduled to take place this year.

The full Commission, led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), senior EC HQ officials and CEOs participated in the meeting.

"A two-day Conference of Chief Electoral Officers of all States/UTs began in New Delhi. The meeting, being held at IIIDEM, is reviewing preparedness for General Elections 2024. The full Commission, led by the CEC, senior EC HQ officials and CEOs are participating," the poll body said earlier.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP scripted history by winning a record 303 seats out of 542 whereas the Congress could manage only 52 seats. Narendra Modi, the first non-Congress full majority Prime Minister to be re-elected, has done so with a stronger majority.

With just six months remaining until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties have already launched campaign plans to reach out to voters.

Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati to chair key party meetings in the state.

However, the seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections remains a major point of contention for members in the INDIA bloc.

The allocation of seats for the general elections is especially significant for the Congress after the heavy defeats in the assembly elections in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. (ANI)

