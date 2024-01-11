By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections in sight, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the New Voters' conference, scheduled to be held on January 24, where approximately 50 lakh first-time electorates will be welcomed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address this gathering, party sources said on Thursday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's focus is on engaging new voters, particularly the youth. For this, the BJP Yuva Morcha is actively preparing for a Youth Voter conference across 5000 locations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 lakh young voters virtually on January 24.

Giving significance to first-time voters, the Youth Wing plays a crucial role. The Prime Minister will connect with 50 lakh youth and first-time voters on the occasion. Additionally, an online program has been organized to interact with young voters.

Meanwhile, as part of its youth outreach campaign, the BJP's Yuva Morcha team is currently making efforts to contact youngsters by visiting college campuses, coaching centres, stadiums, playgrounds, and other areas where youth are present.

In addition to discussing the value of voting with newly registered voters, BJP Yuva Morcha will also explain to them the changes that have occurred in the nation since 2014, how India is constantly developing, and how the government is promoting this growth.

As per sources, the BJP Yuva Morcha also aims to disseminate information about the beneficial schemes of the government and will make the new voters aware of all the work that the government is doing for the youth.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is in charge of the new voter campaign. Along with that, the BJP Yuva Morcha team is headed by BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejashawi Surya.

A meeting was also called at BJP headquarters earlier this month, wherein an outline of the newly developed voter outreach programme was prepared. (ANI)

