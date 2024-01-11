New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections only a few months away, the Election Commission of India began a two-day Conference on Thursday with the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories to review preparedness for the polls.

The conference which began in New Delhi at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) on Thursday will deliberate on the preparedness for the next general elections, scheduled to take place this year.

The full Commission, led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), senior EC HQ officials and CEOs are participating in the meeting.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP scripted history by winning a record 303 seats out of 542 whereas the Congress could manage only 52 seats. Narendra Modi, the first non-Congress full majority Prime Minister to be re-elected, has done so with a stronger majority.

With just six months remaining until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties have already launched campaign plans to reach out to voters.

Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati to chair key party meetings in the state.

However, the seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections remains a major point of contention for members in the INDIA bloc.

The allocation of seats for the general elections is especially significant for the Congress after the heavy defeats in the assembly elections in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. (ANI)

