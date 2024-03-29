Ranchi (Jharkhand) March 29 (ANI): The All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) finalised the name of its Lok Sabha candidate, Chandra Prakash Choudhary from Giridih constituency, the party's parliamentary board said on Friday.

AJSU, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance, has got the Giridih Lok Sabha constituency under the seat-sharing agreement, from where the party has nominated Choudhary once again.

Also Read | Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: Snow Avalanche Hits Srinagar-Sonamarg Highway, Trapped Vehicles Safely Rescued (Watch Videos).

Announcing the name of Chandra Prakash Choudhary, AJSU national president Sudesh Kumar Mahato said that in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the parliamentary board will work to place the party's regional agenda on the national platform.

"Our party is determined to get a big mandate in favour of NDA. To support the NDA, the party has made Chandra Prakash Chaudhary its candidate, who will be the national face of Giridih," Mahato said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP Announces Final List of Candidates for General Polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Mahato said that to support the NDA, the party will make preparations to mobilise people in the Giridih Lok Sabha constituency in a better way.

"Keeping in mind that India has to emerge as Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the leadership of PM Modi, our party will work to support the NDA," Chaudhary said.

Speaking about the by-election to be held at Gandey, Mahato said, "We have formed a five-member team to evaluate the current situation there. We will enter the Gandey assembly constituency in a day or two and we will take a decision."

Exuding confidence in winning the elections from Giridih, Choudhary said, "I was fielded by the party last time. We won with a huge margin of votes. Currently, there are many issues on which we need to work. We will continue to take our work forward." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)