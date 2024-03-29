Srinagar, March 29: A snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway in the Ganderbal district on Friday, trapping some vehicles which were safely rescued. Officials said that a snow avalanche hit the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway in the Hung area.

“Some vehicles were trapped in the snow accumulated on the road due to the rolling avalanche. Two vehicles trapped in the heavy avalanche have been rescued. However, no casualties or damages have been reported so far in the incident,” an official said. Avalanche in Sonamarg: Several Tourists Stranded As Massive Snow Avalanche Hits Hung Area of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Snow Avalanche Hits Srinagar-Sonamarg Highway

A massive avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties in the incident. pic.twitter.com/lhps20YyMQ — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) March 29, 2024

He said that the rescue teams supervised by senior police and civil administration officers and those of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are present on the spot.

