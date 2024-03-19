Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rohan Gupta on Monday announced his decision to withdraw his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat owing to his father's "serious medical condition."

"Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Gujarat University Hostel Attack: Varsity Attack Incident Shows We Are Not Fully Aware of Our Tradition, Heritage, Says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The Congress national spokesperson also shared his letter stating the withdrawal of his candidature along with his post.

Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, which included seven candidates from Gujarat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Asks West Bengal Administration To Follow All Measures To Ensure Violence-Free Polls in State.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasmukh Patel is currently the sitting MP from Ahmedabad East.

Gujarat will vote on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is slated on June 4. The BJP has won all 26 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)