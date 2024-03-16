The Election Commission on Saturday, March 16, announced dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the schedule announced by the EC, polling on 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 result will be declared on June 4. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP registered a massive victory for the second time by winning 303 seats, while the Congress could bag only 52 seats. The BJP-led NDA won 353 seats. The UPA, led by the Congress, bagged 91 seats, while other parties won 98 seats. Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to Vote on May 13, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19; Results to Be Declared on June 4.

